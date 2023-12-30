en English
Health

Flamin’ Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 pm EST
Amid the hum and hustle of a bustling crisp factory in Australia, a fiery issue has sparked concern. Employees involved in the production of Doritos and Cheetos, specifically those working with the ‘Flamin’ Hot’ seasoning, have reported a series of adverse health effects. Symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, eye and skin irritation, and breathing difficulties have been attributed to the fiery seasoning, raising significant workplace safety concerns.

Alarming Revelations

The United Workers Union (UWU) has lodged a complaint with the workplace health and safety regulator in South Australia. The complaint centers on the alleged improper handling of substances that have been described as strongly irritating. A chilling claim, considering that during one shift last week, 11 out of 13 interviewed workers reported feeling the sting of the seasoning’s effects.

Company’s Response

PepsiCo, the global giant that owns the factory, has responded to the claims. The company asserts that safety procedures are strictly adhered to within the factory premises. To further alleviate the concerns, PepsiCo has announced the installation of additional extraction fans to enhance the factory’s ventilation system. The move is expected to mitigate the impact of the seasoning’s potent effects on the employees.

Investigation Underway

SafeWork SA, the health and safety regulator, is currently investigating the claims. The focus of the investigation is to determine the legitimacy of the complaints lodged by the UWU, and whether the situation warrants further action. The severity and extent of the symptoms experienced by the workers have not been specified, but the situation suggests an occupational health issue that may require intervention to ensure employee safety and well-being.

As the investigation unfolds, the story serves as a stark reminder of the potential health hazards posed by the ingredients or processing methods used in the production of popular snack products. The incident underscores the importance of robust workplace safety measures and the need for constant vigilance to protect employee health in all industries. As the world waits for the outcome of the investigation, one thing is clear: the safety and well-being of employees must always be the top priority.

Health Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

