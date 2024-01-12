Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss

With the rise in sleep-related issues, behavioral sleep specialist Lisa Strauss has shared five actionable tips to enhance sleep quality. These strategies aim to tackle challenges like maintaining sleep drive, managing circadian rhythm, practicing good sleep hygiene, controlling overthinking, and optimizing pre-bed activities.

Compressing Sleep for Deeper Rest

The first strategy revolves around compressing sleep. Strauss emphasizes the importance of setting fixed sleep and wake times to garnish a seamless sleep routine. This method doesn’t require altering your daily activities but rather reshaping your sleep pattern, which can result in deeper sleep and reduced wakefulness during the night.

Managing Circadian Rhythm

Exposure to light, especially blue light from electronics, can disrupt our natural sleep-wake cycle or circadian rhythm. Strauss suggests minimizing light exposure during the night to help maintain a healthy circadian rhythm, which is crucial for refreshing sleep.

Improving Sleep Hygiene

Sleep hygiene is a critical aspect of quality sleep. Strauss advises against consuming alcohol at night as it can deteriorate sleep quality and can intensify conditions like sleep apnea. Implementing good sleep hygiene habits can pave the way for a night of restful sleep.

Combat Overthinking

Overthinking can be a significant roadblock to quality sleep. To tackle this, Strauss suggests employing soothing distractions like visualizations or gentle audio. These distractions can help intrusive thoughts recede, facilitating a smooth transition to sleep.

Effective Pre-Bed Activities

Strauss stresses the importance of concluding pre-bed activities before experiencing drowsiness. Doing so can aid in preventing disruptions to the onset of sleep. The combination of these strategies can potentially foster better sleep, but in cases of severe sleep issues, Strauss recommends consulting a sleep physician.