en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss

With the rise in sleep-related issues, behavioral sleep specialist Lisa Strauss has shared five actionable tips to enhance sleep quality. These strategies aim to tackle challenges like maintaining sleep drive, managing circadian rhythm, practicing good sleep hygiene, controlling overthinking, and optimizing pre-bed activities.

Compressing Sleep for Deeper Rest

The first strategy revolves around compressing sleep. Strauss emphasizes the importance of setting fixed sleep and wake times to garnish a seamless sleep routine. This method doesn’t require altering your daily activities but rather reshaping your sleep pattern, which can result in deeper sleep and reduced wakefulness during the night.

Managing Circadian Rhythm

Exposure to light, especially blue light from electronics, can disrupt our natural sleep-wake cycle or circadian rhythm. Strauss suggests minimizing light exposure during the night to help maintain a healthy circadian rhythm, which is crucial for refreshing sleep.

Improving Sleep Hygiene

Sleep hygiene is a critical aspect of quality sleep. Strauss advises against consuming alcohol at night as it can deteriorate sleep quality and can intensify conditions like sleep apnea. Implementing good sleep hygiene habits can pave the way for a night of restful sleep.

Combat Overthinking

Overthinking can be a significant roadblock to quality sleep. To tackle this, Strauss suggests employing soothing distractions like visualizations or gentle audio. These distractions can help intrusive thoughts recede, facilitating a smooth transition to sleep.

Effective Pre-Bed Activities

Strauss stresses the importance of concluding pre-bed activities before experiencing drowsiness. Doing so can aid in preventing disruptions to the onset of sleep. The combination of these strategies can potentially foster better sleep, but in cases of severe sleep issues, Strauss recommends consulting a sleep physician.

0
Health Lifestyle Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Falls among senior citizens have emerged as a grave health concern globally, causing an estimated 684,000 deaths annually, predominantly among adults over 60, according to the World Health Organization. At the heart of this issue, a unique perspective on prevention has been brought forth by Professor Susan Brandis, an occupational therapy researcher at Bond University,
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
17 mins ago
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
27 mins ago
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
Sturgeon Bay Battling Correctional Nurse Shortage: A State-wide Concern
11 mins ago
Sturgeon Bay Battling Correctional Nurse Shortage: A State-wide Concern
Deadly Bacterial Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure of Maryland Animal Shelter
11 mins ago
Deadly Bacterial Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure of Maryland Animal Shelter
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
13 mins ago
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
Latest Headlines
World News
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
2 mins
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
5 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
6 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
6 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
8 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
8 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
9 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
10 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
10 mins
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app