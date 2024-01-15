en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In

In the realm of beauty and personal grooming, a new trend is emerging, endorsed by celebrity hairstylists and beauty experts alike. Five distinctive hairstyles have been highlighted as the key to a younger appearance, providing an alternative to invasive cosmetic surgery. These styles, which celebrate natural beauty and individuality, are designed to enhance facial features and promote a youthful glow.

The Textured Bob

The first recommended style is the textured bob, a hairstyle that has been embraced by celebrities such as Cate Blanchett and Kourtney Kardashian. Known for its ability to make thin hair appear fuller and healthier, the textured bob is both modern and versatile. Master hairstylist, Katelyn Alberts, based in Boston, suggests adding light texture to the ends of the hair for a natural, soft look.

Embrace Natural Curls

The second style endorses the beauty of natural curls. Celebrities such as Halle Berry and Taraji P. Henson have showcased the elegance and vitality that this hairstyle can bring. Not only can natural curls make hair look shinier and healthier, but a well-styled curly pixie cut can elongate facial features and draw attention to the eyes.

The Classic Sleek Updos

Sleek updos, a timeless classic according to stylists like Frédéric Fekkai and Garren, have also been recommended. These styles, which pull the hair back from the face, are flattering for all hair types. The sleek updo can create a clean, fresh look that highlights the natural shape of the face.

The French Girl Fringe

Another style that is gaining popularity is the French girl fringe. This hairstyle, inspired by iconic personalities like Jane Birkin and Carine Roitfeld, adds a sense of romance and freshness to the overall look. The French girl fringe is a subtle yet effective way to soften facial features and evoke a youthful air.

Healthy Long Hair

Lastly, celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington encourages women not to shy away from keeping their hair long, as long as it is healthy. He emphasizes that hair health is essential, and regular trims to remove split ends can significantly enhance the appearance. It’s a testament to the timeless allure of long, well-maintained hair.

These five hairstyles, versatile and adaptable to various hair types and personal styles, offer an easy way to refresh your look and promote a youthful appearance. They underline the importance of embracing individuality and natural beauty, underscoring the fact that a well-chosen, well-maintained hairstyle can be a powerful tool in our quest for ageless beauty.

0
Fashion Health
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
3 mins ago
Jikamarie to Open for Coldplay: An Encore for Music and Fashion
Prepare to be captivated by the powerful blend of pulsating pop music and eye-catching fashion as Jikamarie, the rising pop sensation, is all set to open for the iconic band, Coldplay, at their two-day concert extravaganza in Manila. A significant career milestone for the young artist, this event is already creating ripples of excitement among
Jikamarie to Open for Coldplay: An Encore for Music and Fashion
Fashion Disparity: TikTok Shopper Highlights Quality and Pricing Gap in Men's and Women's Clothing
19 mins ago
Fashion Disparity: TikTok Shopper Highlights Quality and Pricing Gap in Men's and Women's Clothing
London Hair Trends 2024: What's Hot and What's Not
22 mins ago
London Hair Trends 2024: What's Hot and What's Not
Canadian Federal Court Sets New Precedent in Burberry and Chanel Counterfeit Case
8 mins ago
Canadian Federal Court Sets New Precedent in Burberry and Chanel Counterfeit Case
71-Year-Old Model Challenges Fashion Norms with Lingerie Campaign
14 mins ago
71-Year-Old Model Challenges Fashion Norms with Lingerie Campaign
71-Year-Old Model Marie Helvin Defies Age Norms, Returns to Modeling
18 mins ago
71-Year-Old Model Marie Helvin Defies Age Norms, Returns to Modeling
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour's Rachel Reeves Addresses Global Elite at Davos: Targets Conservative Party and Defends Environmental Pledge
37 seconds
Labour's Rachel Reeves Addresses Global Elite at Davos: Targets Conservative Party and Defends Environmental Pledge
Cambodian DanceSport Federation: Nurturing Talent, Earning Accolades
43 seconds
Cambodian DanceSport Federation: Nurturing Talent, Earning Accolades
UK's Rwanda Asylum Bill: A Controversial Path to Approval
1 min
UK's Rwanda Asylum Bill: A Controversial Path to Approval
Trump's New Hampshire Strategy, New Retirement Savings Benchmark, and Divers Uncover Cold Case Clues
1 min
Trump's New Hampshire Strategy, New Retirement Savings Benchmark, and Divers Uncover Cold Case Clues
Sidy Sow: The Bright Spot in Patriots' Offensive Line
1 min
Sidy Sow: The Bright Spot in Patriots' Offensive Line
Farooq Abdullah's Remarks on Jammu and Kashmir's Transition Stir Debate
2 mins
Farooq Abdullah's Remarks on Jammu and Kashmir's Transition Stir Debate
Alleged Plot to Connect Femi Gbajabiamila to Palliative Funds Scandal Surfaces
2 mins
Alleged Plot to Connect Femi Gbajabiamila to Palliative Funds Scandal Surfaces
Uganda Prepares to Host the Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
2 mins
Uganda Prepares to Host the Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Macron Announces Shift towards Order and Direction in France
3 mins
Macron Announces Shift towards Order and Direction in France
Global Peace Index 2024: Unveiling the World's Most and Least Peaceful Countries
1 hour
Global Peace Index 2024: Unveiling the World's Most and Least Peaceful Countries
Dalian City Sets Stage for WEF New Champions Meeting with Cultural Reception at Davos
1 hour
Dalian City Sets Stage for WEF New Champions Meeting with Cultural Reception at Davos
NATO's Military Committee Convenes: Focus on Defense Plans and Global Security
1 hour
NATO's Military Committee Convenes: Focus on Defense Plans and Global Security
Phnom Penh Shines as Ninth Most Popular Tourist Destination in 2024
3 hours
Phnom Penh Shines as Ninth Most Popular Tourist Destination in 2024
UK Experiences Coldest January Night in 14 Years Amid Increased Security and Potential Dog Record
3 hours
UK Experiences Coldest January Night in 14 Years Amid Increased Security and Potential Dog Record
Guinness World Records Probes Age of 'Oldest Ever Dog'
3 hours
Guinness World Records Probes Age of 'Oldest Ever Dog'
House Hacking: A Lifeline for Homeownership Amidst Rising Costs
4 hours
House Hacking: A Lifeline for Homeownership Amidst Rising Costs
Delay in UK Water Industry's Sewage Pollution Crisis Plan Sparks Controversy
5 hours
Delay in UK Water Industry's Sewage Pollution Crisis Plan Sparks Controversy
Vanessa Chan's Debut Novel 'The Storm We Made': A Riveting Tale Earning Acclaim
5 hours
Vanessa Chan's Debut Novel 'The Storm We Made': A Riveting Tale Earning Acclaim

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app