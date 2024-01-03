en English
AI & ML

Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Fitterfly, a Mumbai-based healthtech firm, has introduced JEDi, their newly developed AI-enabled chatbot designed to deliver structured, 28-day diabetes management plans. This innovative tool has been developed to address the escalating diabetes epidemic in India, a country where over 101 million people live with the disease, and an additional 130 million individuals are at high risk of developing it.

AI to the Rescue

JEDi, an acronym for an empathetic coaching AI, provides reliable support in managing nutrition, fitness, and overall well-being. This AI-driven conversational coaching tool, developed by the X-labs Innovation team at Fitterfly, relies on a hybrid architecture integrating rule-based Natural Language Processing (NLP) and large language models. It draws upon the rich Fitterfly knowledge base to offer empathetic assistance. Both a standalone solution and a plug-and-play option for corporates and healthcare partners, JEDi aims to bridge the gap in conventional care by providing hyper-personalized and intelligent solutions.

Deep Integration with Healthcare Systems

JEDi’s sophisticated design allows for seamless integration with healthcare systems, offering data-driven insights to help decrease the diabetes burden in India. The tool is now available on the Fitterfly Metabolic Health app, and there are plans to expand its reach to corporates and insurance companies to provide wider patient support.

Fitterfly: A Brief Overview

Fitterfly was co-founded by Dr. Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta in 2016. Based in Mumbai, the company has over 300 employees and been recognized with multiple awards for its contributions to healthtech. Fitterfly has raised $16.6 million in funding, including a $12 million investment led by Amazon in the latest round. The company’s mission is to leverage the power of AI to create scalable solutions for better patient outcomes.

AI & ML Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

