Fitness

Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America’s New Year’s Resolutions

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America’s New Year’s Resolutions

As we cross the threshold into 2024, Americans are ushering in the New Year with a resolute focus on fitness and health. According to data from Statista Consumer Insights, the prevailing resolution is a commitment to exercise more and adopt healthier diets. With the COVID-19 pandemic no longer posing significant barriers, gym environments are once again becoming accessible, facilitating the path to healthier lifestyles.

Crunch Fitness: A Resilient Player in the Fitness Industry

In a recent interview on Yahoo Finance Live, Jim Rowley, the CEO of Crunch Fitness, shed light on how his company is responding to this trend. Crunch Fitness, with over 360 brick-and-mortar gyms across the United States, is poised to welcome a surge in membership. Beyond the conventional gym setup, Crunch Fitness offers Crunch Plus, a digital service featuring more than 200 self-choreographed fitness classes.

Unlike many fitness facilities that outsource digital classes, Crunch Fitness prides itself on creating its own. This unique approach allows the company to cater to a diverse range of fitness interests, providing an inclusive platform for all fitness enthusiasts. The interview was part of a broader Yahoo Finance Live episode, offering expert insights and updates on market activity.

A Spotlight on Fitness Trends for 2024

The American College of Sports Medicine has released its list of top fitness trends for 2024. Wearable technology steals the limelight as the number one trend, while worksite health promotion and fitness programs for older adults also make the cut. The increasing number of older adults and the benefits of promoting fitness in the workplace are driving these trends.

Forbes Health reports that over 48% of Americans have resolved to get fit in 2024. Paralleling this, there’s a notable surge in gym memberships and fitness app downloads. Despite the historical trend of resolutions dissolving within the first four months, fitness seems to be the rallying call for the New Year.

Making Fitness Resolutions Stick

While resolutions are easy to make, they’re often challenging to keep. Consistency is key to a healthier lifestyle, and creating a routine can help achieve fitness goals. Setting actionable goals and practicing self-compassion are vital to enjoying a healthier new year. Physical activity, healthy eating, sufficient sleep, and regular wellness exams all play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Experts encourage individuals to redefine their approach to self-improvement and set realistic goals. The benefits of working out extend beyond physical health, including building friendships and finding accountability in fitness centers. With the dawn of 2024, it’s clear that fitness is not just a resolution; it’s a revolution.

Fitness Health United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

