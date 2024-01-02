en English
Fitness

Fitness Expert Advocates for Long-term Health Goals in the New Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
As we ring in the new year, health and fitness expert Mr. Henry urges individuals to prioritize long-term health. His advice, simple yet profound, is to commence with an exercise that one loves, emphasizing the distinction between a casual stroll and a purposeful exercise regimen.

Walking: A Simple Yet Effective Exercise

Walking, according to Mr. Henry, can be an exceptional form of exercise if performed at a pace that slightly raises one’s breath. It’s a low-impact exercise that, while often overlooked, can yield significant health benefits when incorporated into one’s daily routine.

Spinning Classes and Yoga: The New Fitness Trends

Mr. Henry also sheds light on the rising popularity of spinning classes, attributing their appeal to their vibrant and energetic environment. They provide an intense, full-body workout and can be easily adapted to various fitness levels. On the other hand, he extols the benefits of yoga, particularly for aging bodies. Yoga promotes flexibility, balance, and strength, which can be particularly beneficial as one ages.

Intermittent Fasting: A Trend or a Cure?

Intermittent fasting has emerged as a growing trend in the world of health and fitness. Mr. Henry acknowledges its benefits for digestive health but is quick to dismiss it as neither a ‘magic cure’ nor a new phenomenon. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the nature of intermittent fasting and its effects on the body before incorporating it into one’s lifestyle.

Seeking Sustainability Over Quick Fixes

Mr. Henry strongly advises against seeking quick fixes in fitness. Instead, he advocates for a sustainable approach to health and fitness, emphasizing that it’s a long-term commitment rather than a short-term goal. The quick fixes might seem appealing, but they rarely result in lasting improvements.

Wrapping up his discourse, Mr. Henry announces the premiere of the 17th season of Operation Transformation on RTÉ One, promising yet another season of inspiring transformations, healthy lifestyle tips, and the promotion of sustainable fitness practices.

Fitness Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

