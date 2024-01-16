Fitbit Teams Up with SoulCycle for a Week of Fitness and Surprises

Fitbit, in association with SoulCycle, is ringing in 2024 by offering an exciting incentive for fitness aficionados to jumpstart their New Year's resolutions. The fitness tech giant and the indoor cycling studio have collaborated to host the 'Fitbit & Friends Week' from January 22 to 28. During this week, anyone attending a SoulCycle studio equipped with a Fitbit device or a Pixel Watch will be rewarded with two complimentary SoulCycle classes. These free classes, designed to be shared, offer the perfect opportunity for participants to bring along a buddy for that extra push of motivation.

A Week of Free Classes and Surprises

What sets this offer apart is its 'shareability.' The idea is to promote group workouts and mutual motivation, thereby making fitness a more enjoyable and sustainable journey for all. Attendees are requested to activate the Do Not Disturb or Bedtime Mode on their devices during the classes, ensuring an uninterrupted workout experience. Post-workout, the participants can review their workout metrics, including heart rate, Active Zone Minutes, and more, on the Fitbit app.

Following the Fitbit & Friends Week, from January 29 to February 4, SoulCycle fans can look forward to 'Soul Surprise presented by Fitbit' theme rides at every U.S. studio. Participants stand a chance to win a Fitbit Charge 6 during these themed rides. The specific dates and times for these events may differ, and individuals are encouraged to confirm the schedule at their local studio.