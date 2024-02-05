FISU and FUSC Sign MoU to Boost Healthy Campus Programme in China

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the Chinese University Sports Federation (FUSC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a move poised to revolutionize student health and well-being across China's higher education landscape. The agreement, formalized at the FISU headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, aims to bolster the Healthy Campus Programme within China, opening a new chapter in the promotion of university sports.

Strengthening the Healthy Campus Programme

Witnessed by a high-level Chinese delegation, including representatives from the Ministry of Education, FUSC, UNESCO in China, and Chinese diplomats, the MoU was signed by Eric Saintrond, FISU's Secretary General and CEO, and Liu Lixin, Vice President of FUSC. The Healthy Campus Programme currently encompasses 14 Chinese universities, with Peking University, Chengdu University, Donghua University, and Chengdu Sport University already certified for their dedicated commitment to student health.

A Giant Leap for Student Well-being

With over 3,000 higher education institutions and more than 40 million students, China presents a significant canvas for impacting student well-being through the Healthy Campus Programme. The collaboration between FISU and FUSC promises to create a healthier and more holistic university experience for Chinese students, propelling the country's higher education institutions toward a more integrated promotion of sports and health.

Unleashing Potential through Collaboration

The partnership has received accolades from both FISU President Leonz Eder and China's Vice Minister of Education, Wang Jiayi, who recognize the potential benefits of the programme in fostering a healthier university environment. The collaboration between FISU and FUSC is expected to catalyze the increased involvement of Chinese universities in the Healthy Campus Programme, thereby amplifying the reach of university sports both within China and on the international stage.