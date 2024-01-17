First Successful CRT-D Implantation at TRIHMS: A Landmark in Cardiac Care

In a significant medical achievement, a 29-year-old woman from Lower Dibang Valley district, diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCMP) and severe left ventricular dysfunction, has successfully undergone a Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D) implantation at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) located in Naharlagun. The groundbreaking procedure took place on January 8th, marking a first for TRIHMS.

Unprecedented Medical Milestone

Despite the hospital's extensive experience in implanting over 70 pacemakers, the CRT-D implantation signifies a notable turning point. The patient, manifesting a complete left bundle branch block, had been unresponsive to optimal medical therapy. CRT-D devices, a specialized version of pacemakers, aim to synchronize the heart's ventricles in patients enduring chronic heart failure. This synchronization enhances their quality of life and reduces mortality, while concurrently preventing cardiac arrest with its integral defibrillator component.

Dedicated Team and State-of-the-art Facilities

The operation was executed by a dedicated team of cardiologists, cath lab technicians, and nurses. TRIHMS's cardiology department has demonstrated significant productivity since the installation of its cath lab in August 2023. The department has accomplished over 300 cardiac interventional procedures and provided intensive coronary care services to more than 200 patients since September 2023.

Expanding Cardiac Services

The cardiology department regularly conducts various cardiac-related procedures, including coronary angiography, angioplasty, renal angioplasty, device closure for congenital heart diseases, and pacemaker implantations, marking a new era in cardiac care for the region.