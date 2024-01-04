First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China

For the first time, a study has been conducted on the prevalence of feline coronavirus (FCoV) infection among domestic cats in Fujian, China. The research, which involved collecting 112 cat fecal samples from animal hospitals and catteries across the province, found an overall prevalence rate of FCoV infection of 67.9%. The study has brought to light important preliminary data about the prevalence of FCoV infection in Fujian, which could prove useful for further epidemiological research on FCoV, both in China and globally.

Feline Coronavirus: A Deeper Look

FCoVs are divided into two biotypes based on pathogenicity: feline enteric coronavirus (FECV) and feline infectious peritonitis virus (FIPV). While FECV typically does not show severe clinical signs, FIPV can lead to fatal feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), which is characterized by peritonitis, ascites, and high mortality. Mutations in the FCoV genome, particularly in the S gene, lead to a change in the virus’s tropism and pathogenicity, resulting in FIPV.

Methodology and Findings

The reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test was used in the study to extract RNA from fecal material and detect the presence of FCoV. No significant correlation was observed between the prevalence of infection and the cats’ age, sex, or breed. The phylogenetic analysis revealed that the strains found in Fujian were all type I FCoV.

Implications and Importance of the Study

This study emphasizes the importance of epidemiological monitoring of domestic cat feces for FCoV to help control FIP, for which there is currently no effective treatment. The use of RT-PCR, which the study has highlighted as a superior method for detecting viral infections compared to serological tests, has also been stressed. As a result, the study’s findings may contribute to further advances in the prevention and control of FCoV infection worldwide.