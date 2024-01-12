en English
Health

First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women’s Health Care

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care

In a riveting address to the nation, First Lady Jill Biden underscored the pressing need to prioritize women’s health care in the United States. She spotlighted the challenges many women face, including debilitating migraines, menopause-related difficulties, and heart disease, which often remain under-recognized or insufficiently treated.

White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research

The First Lady underscored the importance of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, launched in November. This initiative aims to ensure that women’s health is given priority and that research into conditions that disproportionately affect women, such as menopause, is advanced. The primary goal of the initiative is to create a future where women receive adequate medical attention, effective treatments, and their concerns are not dismissed.

University of Illinois Chicago’s Pioneering Research

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) has been recognized for its groundbreaking research on menopause, a condition that affects all women yet remains under-researched. The UIC research focuses on hot flashes and sleep, the difference in severity of symptoms for women of color, and how estrogen affects the brain. The objective is to understand how to maintain healthy female brains and better stave off the potential effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia later in life.

Halle Berry: An Advocate for Women’s Health

Accompanied by Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, a fierce advocate for women’s health, the First Lady’s remarks brought a spotlight to the cause of improving health outcomes for women. Berry’s presence at the event was a powerful symbol of the broader societal engagement necessary to make substantial progress in this area.

While the event was not without controversy – with pro-Palestinian supporters staging a protest outside – the primary focus remained on the urgent need to advance women’s health research and care. This initiative, led by the First Lady and the White House Gender Policy Council, is a significant step towards addressing health disparities and inequities among women.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

