Health

First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego

In an unsettling revelation, a Western Harvest mouse in the eastern region of Mission Trails, San Diego County, has tested positive for the potentially fatal Hantavirus. This marks the first local detection of the virus in 2024. The County’s health officials, who made the announcement, pointed out that such discoveries in wild rodents are not unusual in the region, with a total of 17 cases reported in 2023.

Dealing with a Stealthy Foe

The virus, notorious for its severe symptoms such as intense muscle aches, chills, fever, fatigue, headaches, and difficulty breathing, is a silent threat lurking in the wild. The symptoms can appear anywhere between 1 to 8 weeks after exposure. This stealthy incubation period, combined with the absence of a cure or vaccine, makes Hantavirus a formidable foe.

Humans, Rodents, and the Invisible Boundary

Human contact with infected rodents is rare due to their natural tendency to shun human interaction. However, health authorities underscore the importance of maintaining a boundary between humans and wild rodents. This involves sealing holes in homes and using ‘wet cleaning’ methods to prevent virus-laden dust from becoming airborne.

Prevention: The Only Cure?

Given the lack of a medical antidote, prevention becomes the only viable shield against this virus. Health officials have issued an advisory for anyone suspecting exposure to seek immediate medical attention, as the virus can escalate rapidly. The regular collection of blood samples from wild mice for testing is one of the strategic measures in place to monitor and control the spread of this disease.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

