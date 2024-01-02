en English
Health

First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager

In an intriguing development, a teenager has tested positive for labyrinthitis, an inner ear infection, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. This marks the first recorded occurrence of a pediatric case of ear infection directly linked to the coronavirus. Originating from the inner ear, labyrinthitis is known to interfere with balance, triggering symptoms such as vertigo, instability, nausea, hearing loss, and tinnitus.

Unprecedented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis

Dr. Jeyasakthy Saniasiaya, a noted researcher from the University of Malaya, Malaysia, provided an in-depth report on this unique case. The teenager’s symptoms showed significant improvement after steroid treatment and vestibular rehabilitation therapy. The case’s primary highlights were vestibular investigations indicating right labyrinthine hypofunction and severe hearing loss on the right side. However, the potential long-term effects of post-Covid-19 acute labyrinthitis remain shrouded in uncertainty.

Understanding Labyrinthitis

Labyrinthitis typically manifests due to viral infections, making it resistant to antibiotic treatments. Its usual line of treatment includes antihistamines or tablets for motion sickness. However, these should not be administered for more than three days as they can potentially prolong the recovery process. The patient’s experience of symptoms such as dizziness, imbalance, unilateral hearing loss, and vertigo were indicative of this condition, leading to the diagnosis of labyrinthitis.

The Evolving Understanding of Covid-19

This unprecedented case contributes significantly to the evolving comprehension of Covid-19 and the potential complications it can cause. The report underscores the importance of continued monitoring of the long-term implications of Covid-19, especially in pediatric cases. As we navigate the labyrinth of this global pandemic, cases such as these remind us of the imperative need for vigilance and comprehensive research in understanding the multifaceted impacts of Covid-19.

Health Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

