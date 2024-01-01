First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria’s First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement

In the early morning hours of January 1, 2024, Abuja’s first baby of the year made a grand entrance into the world. Named Boluwatife Johnson, the newborn was greeted by none other than Remi Tinubu, the wife of Nigeria’s President, at the National Hospital in Abuja. As the clock struck midnight, the city’s first birth of the year marked an auspicious beginning to the New Year.

Collaboration for Better Healthcare

While celebrating this joyful event, Mrs. Tinubu seized the moment to emphasize a crucial cause. She highlighted the indispensable role of collaboration between influential individuals and the government in enhancing Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system. With a firm belief that the government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility, she urged the country’s well-meaning individuals to join forces with the authorities.

Her strong advocacy for improved healthcare is not just in words. Mrs. Tinubu’s pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), is actively working with UNICEF to ensure all births in Nigeria are registered. This effort aims to safeguard the rights of children, a testament to her commitment to the cause.

A Deeper Focus on Maternal and Child Health

Addressing the gathering of nursing and expectant mothers at the hospital, the First Lady underlined the importance of intensive baby care. She stressed on timely immunization, exclusive breastfeeding, and the provision of nutritious weaning food for optimal brain development. She also put forth the need for serious consideration of antenatal and postnatal care, maintaining basic hygiene, and birth spacing.

Furthermore, Mrs. Tinubu underscored the necessity of baby registration with the National Population Commission and the importance of enrolling children in school at the right age. These measures, she believes, are integral to ensuring the children’s future well-being and success.

Health Consciousness and HIV/AIDS Awareness

During her visit, Mrs. Tinubu also urged women to be aware of their HIV/AIDS status as part of a broader health consciousness. She emphasized the importance of preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS, showcasing her dedication to curbing the spread of this life-threatening disease.

In a heartening display of empathy, the First Lady also revealed her willingness to facilitate the surgery to separate a set of conjoined twins at the National Hospital. This act reiterates her commitment to the health and well-being of Nigeria’s citizens, a commitment that began the year with a celebration of life.