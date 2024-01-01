en English
Health

First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year’s Births

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
The first child of the year, a baby boy named Jhaiden Railey, emerged into the world at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2024, at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila. A beacon of hope and joy, his birth marked the commencement of the New Year. The parents, Ronalyn Concepcion and John Michael Dizon, were overjoyed after three long years of trying to conceive.

Decline in New Year Deliveries

Despite the jubilant start to the New Year, the hospital reported a significant decrease in the number of births compared to previous years. Traditionally, the hospital expects between 20 and 30 deliveries on New Year’s Day, but this year’s numbers were noticeably lower. This change in birth statistics is a noteworthy shift for Fabella Hospital, renowned for its high delivery rates.

Adapting to Post-Pandemic Conditions

In the face of the changing circumstances, the hospital has demonstrated commendable resilience and adaptability. It has adjusted its COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the downgraded public health emergency status, no longer requiring universal testing for all patients. Nonetheless, Fabella Hospital continues to uphold stringent health and safety measures to protect its patients and staff.

A Celebration of Life

Despite the dip in birth rates, the hospital remains committed to honoring the tradition of celebrating the year’s first birth. In recognition of this special event, the hospital gifted Jhaiden Railey with newborn essentials. This gesture underscores Fabella Hospital’s unwavering dedication to providing all-encompassing care to its patients, cherishing each birth as a unique blessing.

Health Philippines Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

