First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota’s Metro Area

As the clock ticked past midnight on January 1, 2024, a new sound echoed through the halls of North Memorial Maple Grove Hospital in Minnesota’s metro area—the first cry of a newborn baby, marking the onset of a fresh year. The first baby of 2024, a boy named Cyrus, was birthed just 20 minutes into the New Year. The joyous event was a notable occurrence for the hospital, marking the second consecutive year that the first baby of the New Year was born within its walls.

Continuation of a Tradition

The previous year, at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023, Isabelle Alice Coopman had claimed the title of the first baby of the year. This year, the title was taken by Cyrus, whose arrival was just as punctual. His parents, Dao Her and Thao Xiong, reached the hospital at about 11:30 pm on December 31, 2023, and soon after, they welcomed their son into the world.

A Speedy Delivery

Cyrus’s birth was relatively swift. His mother, despite laboring for around an hour, noted that it was not her fastest delivery. Her previous labors had been even speedier, clocking in at about 30 minutes. Interestingly, she also mentioned that Cyrus’s pregnancy felt like the longest she had experienced.

A Pleasant Surprise

While it was anticipated that Cyrus might be born on New Year’s Day, it was a delightful surprise that he became the first-born of the year in the metro area. The question of whether Cyrus was the firstborn in the entire state of Minnesota remains. However, the fact that the first birth of the year in the metro area occurred at Maple Grove for two consecutive years is certainly noteworthy.

Both the parents and Cyrus have received warm wishes and congratulations on this unique occurrence. As the first baby of 2024, Cyrus symbolizes fresh starts and new beginnings, not just for his family, but for the entire community.