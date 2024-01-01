First Baby of 2024 Born in Manila at the Stroke of Midnight

As the world bid adieu to 2023 and welcomed 2024 with new hopes and dreams, the city of Manila experienced a new beginning in the most literal sense. At Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Ronalyn Concepcion and her partner, John Michael Dizon, became the proud parents of the first baby of 2024, born at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Welcoming Jhaiden Railey: The First Baby of 2024

The young couple, aged 23 and 22, respectively, named their first child Jhaiden Railey. The birth of the healthy baby boy was met with cheers and applause from the medical staff, marking the joyous commencement of another year. The arrival of Jhaiden Railey came after three years of the couple’s concerted efforts to conceive, making the moment all the more special for Concepcion and Dizon.

(Read Also: Manila’s PUV Consolidation Deadline Causes Confusion Among Jeepney Drivers)

A Decrease in New Year’s Day Births

Interestingly, the hospital noted a decline in the number of deliveries on New Year’s Day. Traditionally, they expect 20-30 laboring mothers, but this year the figures were significantly lower. Despite the reduced number of births, the hospital continues to uphold its commitment to its patients.

COVID-19 Protocols and Hospital Policies

Dr. Brenan Ian Capuno, a high-risk pregnancy specialist at the hospital, shared that since the public health emergency due to COVID-19 has been downgraded, the hospital no longer requires all patients to undergo COVID-19 testing. However, they continue to diligently follow protocols for those exhibiting symptoms, and COVID-19 isolation rooms remain operational.

(Read Also: Makati City Rings in 2024 with Regine Velasquez-led New Year’s Bash)

Keeping the Tradition of New Year Babies Alive

In keeping with a long-standing tradition, Fabella Hospital celebrated the first baby of the year by gifting Jhaiden Railey with clothing and essentials. The gesture underlines the hospital’s enduring commitment to providing life and care to all its patients, a commitment that remains steadfast irrespective of the changing times.

Read More