Health

First Baby of 2024 Born at Trios Health: A Joyous Start to the Year

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
First Baby of 2024 Born at Trios Health: A Joyous Start to the Year

Trios Health in Kennewick, Washington, witnessed the dawn of 2024 with the birth of the first baby of the year. At precisely 2:40 a.m. on January 1st, a baby girl entered the world, given the name Hiraya. Weighing in at a delicate four pounds and six ounces, and measuring 18 inches long, Hiraya marks a joyous start to the year for her parents, Crystal and Zachary.

The Trios Birth Center: A Beacon of Life

The Trios Birth Center, first opened its doors in March 2022. Following a move from the Trios’ Auburn campus, the center has since played a significant role in the birth of 2,552 babies. Its mission is to provide a safe environment for both mother and child during the miraculous journey of childbirth. Melissa Wilson, the Director of Trios Birth Center, credits the clinical and support staff’s unwavering dedication for creating such a nurturing atmosphere.

Births Across State Lines

Trios Health wasn’t the only place welcoming new life with the advent of 2024. Approximately three hours following Hiraya’s arrival, Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland celebrated the birth of its own first baby of the year. The baby, Lua Kim, arrived two weeks early, tipping the scales at a healthy seven pounds.

Embracing the New Year

Amid the fireworks and countdowns, the arrival of these New Year’s babies brought a unique sense of joy and hope. The first breaths of Hiraya and Lua Kim were more than just the start of their individual lives; they symbolized the birth of new possibilities and the promise of the year ahead. As we step into 2024, it’s these stories of life and celebration that truly encapsulate the spirit of the New Year.

Health United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

