First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii

In the first hours of 2024 on the Big Island of Hawaii, families welcomed their New Year’s Day babies into the world. The earliest arrival was Kahilikaimana Lindsey-Lorenzo, who made his debut at the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital (NHCH) at exactly 12:22 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds and 12 ounces. Proud parents Teighen Lindsey and Micah Lorenzo endured a labor period of 24 hours before welcoming their newborn.

Other New Year’s Day Births

While Lindsey-Lorenzo claimed the title of the earliest New Year’s baby on the Big Island, other hospitals also celebrated births on this joyous day. Hilo Medical Center witnessed the arrival of Jack Lipp at 4:50 a.m. Born to parents Mary Ott and Gavin Lipp from Mountain View, Jack weighed 7 pounds four ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Ott humorously likened her labor experience, particularly her baby’s movement, to a ‘huli huli chicken,’ which she revealed caused her significant back pain.

Later in the morning, at 8:05 a.m., Kona Community Hospital welcomed a baby girl to Stephanie Sharrard and Jay-dn Kaluau Kalawa. The couple had yet to decide on a name for their daughter at the time of reporting.

Expressions of Gratitude

Despite the challenges of labor, these families expressed their gratitude to the medical staff at the hospitals. They acknowledged the role of the dedicated professionals in ensuring the safe arrival of their babies, underscoring the importance of healthcare workers in life’s most precious moments.

As the sun rose on the first day of 2024, it highlighted the joy, hope, and new beginnings embodied in these New Year’s Day babies. Each birth marked a unique story of struggle and triumph, a testament to the enduring human spirit and the promising start of a new chapter.