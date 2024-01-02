First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health

At 1:50 a.m. on the first day of 2024, Halifax Health welcomed its first newborn of the year, a baby girl named Emerson. Weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Emerson’s arrival was a delightful surprise, coming six days ahead of her expected due date. Her parents, Tanner and Kayla, brimmed with joy, celebrating the birth of their first child.

Unexpected Arrival

The couple had initially planned for an induction later in the week. However, baby Emerson had other plans. Her early arrival brought an extra dose of New Year’s excitement for the young family. Tanner and Kayla expressed their elation, stating that the unexpected timing made the event even more special.

Gifts to Mark the Occasion

In celebration of the first birth of the year, Halifax Health and Tanger Outlets presented the family with a gift basket filled with baby items. This gesture, coupled with a photo package from Baby Face Portraits, added a touch of warmth to the already joyous occasion.

Halifax Health: A Long History of Childbirth Care

Founded in 1928, Halifax Health has a rich history of childbirth care. The birth of baby Emerson marks another addition to the over 139,000 babies the hospital has delivered. This longstanding tradition underscores Halifax Health’s commitment to providing comprehensive care to expectant mothers and newborns.