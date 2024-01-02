en English
Health

First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
The dawn of the new year 2024 heralded the arrival of joy and new beginnings for two families at separate medical centers, hundreds of miles apart. At Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), the first baby of the year, Theodore “Teddy” Mitchell Baroody, made his debut at 5:40 a.m. on January 1, wrapping up a memorable New Year’s experience for parents Katie and Mitch Baroody.

Returning to SVMC for the Second Time

Despite relocating to Rutland from Bennington, the Baroodys chose to return to SVMC for the birth of their second child. The couple attributes this decision to their positive experience with the hospital and their faith in Dr. Themarge A. Small, an obstetrician and gynecologist at SVMC. They were scheduled for an induction a few days earlier, but the hospital’s high patient volume led to their admission on New Year’s Eve. The staff at SVMC’s Women and Children’s Services suggested that Teddy might be the first baby born in Vermont in 2024, but this could not be confirmed at the time of reporting.

The First Baby of 2024 at Sierra View Medical Center

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, another family was celebrating the arrival of the first baby of the year at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, CA. Yvette Torres and Chris Munguia welcomed a baby girl at 5:27 a.m., just 13 minutes before Teddy’s arrival. The baby girl, who arrived ahead of schedule and weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces, surprised her parents who had expected her to arrive later in January. The family received a New Year’s baby gift basket from Sierra View Medical Center, which included newborn essentials and other items.

A Special New Year’s Tradition

The birth of the first baby of the year at both SVMC and Sierra View Medical Center is a cherished tradition celebrated with the community. These special New Year’s babies not only bring joy to their families but also symbolize hope and fresh beginnings for the year ahead. For both the Baroodys and Torres-Munguia families, watching the ball drop was just the beginning of their unforgettable New Year’s experience.

Health Lifestyle United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

