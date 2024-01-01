en English
Health

Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
As the world ushered in 2024, a disturbing trend emerged in the Bicol Region of the Philippines. Fireworks-related injuries during the New Year celebrations escalated alarmingly, with the Department of Health-Bicol (DOH-Bicol) recording 33 cases on the first day of the year. This is double the amount reported during the same period in the previous year. The festive spirit of the holiday season was marred by the surge in such incidents, prompting a serious examination of the region’s safety measures and firework usage.

Geographical Breakdown of the Firework Injuries

Delving into the data, the province of Camarines Norte reported the highest number of incidents with 13 cases, followed closely by Camarines Sur with 12. The provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Catanduanes reported four, two, one, and one cases respectively. The majority of these incidents, 21 in total, occurred on the last day of 2023, casting a shadow of distress over the otherwise joyous New Year celebrations.

Types of Fireworks Causing the Most Harm

Analysing the types of fireworks involved, Kwitis topped the list with 13 cases. Improvised cannon, locally known as ‘boga’, followed with eight cases, and Five Star with six. Other fireworks like Fountain, Luces, Pla-Pla, and Sparklers were also responsible for injuries. The figures highlight a pressing need to reconsider the types of fireworks allowed for public use and the regulations surrounding them.

Victims: An Age-wide Spectrum

The victims of these unfortunate incidents spanned a wide age range. The youngest was a 6-year-old boy from Tabaco City who suffered injuries from Luces, while the oldest was a 58-year-old woman from Daet, Camarines Norte, also injured by Luces. Both cases were classified as passive injuries. It’s a stark reminder that the revelry of fireworks can quickly turn into a hazard, affecting individuals across all age groups.

In response to the disturbing trend, the DOH-Bicol made no reports of fireworks ingestion or injuries from stray bullets in the region. However, the department urges for a crackdown on vendors of illegal firecrackers and appeals to local governments to organize community firework displays. This is seen as a way to discourage individual use of firecrackers and to ensure safer celebrations in the future.

Health Philippines Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

