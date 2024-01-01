Fireworks Light Up Skies and Health Hazards: A Tale of New Year Celebrations

In the wake of New Year celebrations, Metro Manila woke up to a sky smothered in thick smog, the aftermath of a night filled with fireworks. The Environmental Management Bureau recorded acutely unhealthy air quality levels particularly in Mandaluyong City, and several other locations exhibited very unhealthy conditions.

Fireworks: A Flickering Flame of Festivity and Fatalities

The festive spirit of the New Year often overlooks the health hazards posed by fireworks. Professor Gerry Bagtasa from the University of the Philippines Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology warns of the pernicious effects of the chemicals in fireworks. According to him, these chemicals can lead to serious respiratory illnesses due to their accumulation in the body over time. The weak northeast winds, locally known as amihan, failed to disperse the smoke, intensifying the pollution problem.

Clark County’s Smoke Advisory and Rising Respiratory Illnesses

Similar warnings resonate from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability, which issued a smoke advisory due to New Year’s Eve fireworks. The advisory stressed the vulnerability of individuals with cardiac disease, young children, and seniors to smoke and particulate pollution, which can exacerbate respiratory ailments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a 16% surge in influenza cases last week, along with a significant rise in other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV.

Global Echoes: Bavaria and Texas

Bavaria also experienced a spike in particulate matter pollution following New Year celebrations, with several major cities exceeding the permissible daily limit. Meanwhile, Texas is witnessing an increasing number of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases. The state has reported high respiratory illness activity compared to other states.

Health Toll: Injuries and Deaths

Amid the health concerns, the Department of Health reported 116 new cases of fireworks-related injuries during the New Year’s celebration, bringing the total to 231 since monitoring began. Tragically, two deaths were also reported due to firecracker and stray bullet incidents. The youngest victim was an 11-month-old infant, while the oldest was a 76-year-old male.

As the world welcomes the New Year, it is imperative to weigh the cost of celebration against the silent toll it takes on human health. While fireworks light up the sky and hearts with joy, they leave behind a cloud of health hazards. Professor Bagtasa advocates for a total fireworks ban as a measure to reduce pollution, and suggests the use of N94 or N95 masks for individuals regularly exposed to smoke or smog.

