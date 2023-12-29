en English
Health

Fireworks Incidents Injure Nineteen in Central Visayas, Philippines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST
Fireworks Incidents Injure Nineteen in Central Visayas, Philippines

From the 25th to the 28th of December 2023, Central Visayas region in the Philippines witnessed a series of fireworks-related incidents resulting in injuries to nineteen individuals. The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7) reported these incidents, detailing the breakdown of injuries by location: Cebu Province topped the list with eight injuries, followed by Cebu City with five, Bohol with four, and one each from Negros Oriental and Mandaue City.

Public Warning and Alternative Celebrations

In response to these incidents, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) has issued a public warning, particularly targeting residents in remote areas. The police are discouraging the use of fireworks during New Year celebrations, instead, they are promoting alternative means of celebration. Such alternatives include making noise with pot lids and party horns, all in an effort to ensure the safety of the public, especially children. Police Major Windel Abellana emphasized the importance of protecting the youth, often referred to as the nation’s future.

Increased Surveillance on the Sale of Illegal Fireworks

Amid these incidents, the Regional Civil Security Unit (CSU 7) has amped up its surveillance on the sale of illegal fireworks. These include the prohibited ‘Goodbye Philippines,’ which has been responsible for a number of injuries during the Christmas season. Police Staff Sergeant Rene Bentulan has issued a stern warning to vendors, stating that those caught selling illegal fireworks will face harsh consequences, including permit revocation and confiscation of goods. The CSU 7 is also urging the public to report any illegal vendors to the police.

Decrease in Fireworks-Related Injuries

Despite the alarming incidents, the police have noted a decrease in fireworks-related injuries compared to previous years. This presents a glimmer of hope for safer celebrations in the future. However, the authorities continue to implore the public to celebrate responsibly and stay safe during festive periods.

Health Philippines Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

