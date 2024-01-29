Firestone and Children's Surgery International Deliver Life-Changing Surgeries in Liberia

Firestone Liberia LLC and Children's Surgery International (CSI) have officially concluded a week-long surgical mission at the Firestone Medical Center in Duside, Margibi County, Liberia. The mission, which took place from January 22 to January 25, saw 87 young patients aged between 0 to 20 years, receiving life-changing surgeries at no cost. This mission marks the 13th visit by CSI to Liberia, demonstrating the ongoing commitment of both organizations to providing essential healthcare services to the underprivileged.

Transformative Surgeries and Donations

Throughout the course of the week, the team addressed various pediatric conditions such as imperforate anus, hernias, and hypospadias. These surgeries, which would typically incur significant costs, were performed entirely free of charge for the patients and their families. In addition to the surgeries, the mission also included the donation of critical medical supplies to local hospitals, orphanages, and schools. Importantly, CSI's visit also comprised of training opportunities for the local medical staff at the Firestone Medical Center, thus enhancing their professional capabilities and service delivery.

A Decade-long Partnership for Change

Firestone Liberia and CSI have been working together since 2010 to deliver free surgical operations to children in need. Despite interruptions due to the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, their partnership has managed to provide over 900 children with free surgical operations. Laura Koppel, the head of mission, reiterated CSI's dedication to the cause and its commitment to continue helping Liberian children.

The Impact and the Gratitude

The closing ceremony on January 27 was marked by expressions of gratitude from both the recipients of the surgical operations and the local medical staff who benefitted from the training. Parents and local staff have expressed immense gratitude for the surgeries and training that have significantly improved their children's lives and professional skills, respectively. Firestone's Medical Director, Dr. Benedict Wollor, highlighted the positive impact of the mission on the community, stating that Firestone remains committed to providing essential services to its employees and their dependents.