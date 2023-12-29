en English
Health

Firecracker Incident Highlights Unseen Risks: Hearing Loss Reported in Mississauga

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:44 pm EST
Firecracker Incident Highlights Unseen Risks: Hearing Loss Reported in Mississauga

In an alarming incident, a 23-year-old woman has experienced a loss of hearing, triggered by the detonation of a sky rocket firecracker, widely known as ‘kwitis’. The case was reported by the Department of Health (DOH), who are now using this as a stark reminder of the wider range of dangers that firecrackers can pose, beyond the traditionally acknowledged risks of burns and poisoning.

Unseen Hazards of Firecrackers

Commonly associated with celebrations and festivities, firecrackers are often viewed as harmless sources of entertainment. This recent incident, however, brings to light a less-recognized danger: auditory damage. The young woman was not involved in lighting the firecracker; she was merely a bystander at the event. Yet, she now suffers the debilitating effects of hearing loss, highlighting that the risk extends even to those not directly engaged in the act of lighting these explosives.

City’s Response to the Incident

In response to this incident, the city of Mississauga has taken stringent measures to mitigate the improper use of fireworks. Fines for illegal fireworks use have been considerably increased, with penalties reaching up to $100,000. The city has also reported receiving nearly 100 complaints about the unlawful setting off of fireworks.

A Call for Greater Public Awareness

The increased fines aim to deter residents from using fireworks in prohibited areas, but the challenge doesn’t end there. This incident serves as a potent reminder that the hazards posed by fireworks extend far beyond immediate physical injuries. The broader implications on public health and safety need to be recognized and addressed, necessitating a heightened level of public awareness and responsibility.

As we move forward, it is crucial to remember that safety should be paramount in our celebrations. The sparkle of a firecracker should not come at the cost of health and well-being.

Health Philippines Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

