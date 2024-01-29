Finding Comfort in Loss: Woman's Journey with Reborn Dolls Amidst Six Miscarriages

At the tender age of 24, Natasha Harridge has weathered the storm of six miscarriages between the years 2018 and 2021. In the face of such heartbreak, she found an unconventional solace: a collection of life-like dolls known as reborn dolls. With their uncanny resemblance to real infants, these dolls have served as a comforting presence in Natasha's life, helping her grapple with her losses.

Natasha's Journey with Reborn Dolls

Natasha's journey with reborn dolls began when she was just 15. At its zenith, her collection boasted 13 dolls, valued at a combined £5,000. Each of these dolls, meticulously crafted and lifelike, offered her a therapeutic hobby and a sense of calm, especially during periods of acute pregnancy anxiety.

Even after giving birth to her son Sutton in January of the previous year, Natasha continues to find comfort and companionship in her dolls. Motherhood, while a joyful experience, is also fraught with its unique set of challenges and responsibilities. Amid the whirlwind of diapers, feedings, and sleepless nights, Natasha still carves out time to care for her dolls, albeit less frequently.

A Downsized Collection and Online Engagement

As her life shifted with the arrival of Sutton, Natasha made the decision to downsize her doll collection. Today, she is the proud caretaker of four dolls, each valued between £300 and £500. Named Samuel, Poppy, Rennee, and Lilah, these dolls represent babies of different ages.

Beyond her personal collection, Natasha has also immersed herself in the vibrant online community of reborn doll enthusiasts. She regularly attends doll shows and shares her experiences on social media under the handle 'southwillowsreborns' and on YouTube. Through these platforms, she connects with others who share her passion and finds a space to express her love for her dolls openly.

The Dolls Are Not a Replacement

Despite her affection for her reborn dolls, Natasha underscores a crucial point: the dolls are not a replacement for her children. They offer comfort, yes, but they do not fill the void left by her miscarriages. Her son Sutton remains her number one priority, and she is a mother first and foremost.

Through her story, Natasha Harridge offers a poignant reminder of the power of therapeutic hobbies in helping individuals cope with personal trauma. Her journey with reborn dolls shines a light on the unique, often overlooked ways in which people find solace and strength amidst life's most challenging moments.