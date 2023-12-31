en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Well-being Overshadows Health in 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Shift in American Priorities

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:28 am EST
Financial Well-being Overshadows Health in 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Shift in American Priorities

As the clock ticks closer to the advent of 2024, the American populace is setting its sights on financial prosperity, overshadowing the traditionally prioritized physical health goals. This revelation, brought to light by a recent survey conducted by Statista, signifies a shift in the New Year resolution trends among Americans.

Financial Goals Top the Chart

Reflecting a noticeable change in the annual resolution landscape, a significant 59% of respondents expressed their determination to ‘save more money’ in 2024. This financial resolution, surprisingly, outpaced the usually dominant physical health objectives like ‘exercising more’ (50%), ‘eating healthier’ (47%), and ‘losing weight’ (35%). These health-focused resolutions, which had previously claimed the top spots, have now been relegated to lower ranks.

Social Well-being in Focus

While financial stability and physical health continue to be significant, Americans aren’t neglecting their social well-being either. Resolutions to ‘spend more time with family and friends’ and ‘spend less time on social media’ are gaining momentum. However, not all traditionally popular resolutions made the cut. Only 13% of the respondents considered ‘cutting down on alcohol’, and a meager 3% pondered over ‘becoming a vegetarian or a vegan’.

Credit Management: A Key Strategy for 2024

As Americans gear up for 2024, credit management has emerged as a vital strategy for financial well-being. The importance of maintaining a healthy credit score, reducing debt, and understanding the implications of high inflation on borrowing and retirement savings cannot be overstated. With the shift towards financial resolutions, the emphasis is on spending less and saving more, a crucial move to thrive in the upcoming year.

The shift to prioritizing financial well-being in New Year resolutions signals a remarkable transformation in American priorities as we ring in 2024. It’s a stark reminder that while health remains essential, economic stability in an ever-fluctuating financial landscape has become a critical focus for the future.

0
Business Health United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre Ends Ten-Year Tenure at Roxy with Prop Sale

By BNN Correspondents

Delayed Jetty Repairs Spark Concern Among Mudeford Sandbank Residents and Businesses

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Year 2023 in Review: CEO Scandals & Corporate Ethics

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Price Hike for Popular SUV Signals Shifts in Auto Industry ...
@Automotive · 8 mins
Significant Price Hike for Popular SUV Signals Shifts in Auto Industry ...
heart comment 0
The Home Edit Founders Unveil Top Organizers for an Orderly Space in 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Home Edit Founders Unveil Top Organizers for an Orderly Space in 2024
Year in Review: CEOs’ Unusual Moments and Sweeping Business Trends

By Mazhar Abbas

Year in Review: CEOs' Unusual Moments and Sweeping Business Trends
The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation

By Rafia Tasleem

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation
BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly
56 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly
Recapping a Year of Triumphs and Surprises: 2023 in Sports
2 mins
Recapping a Year of Triumphs and Surprises: 2023 in Sports
White House Staffers Protest Gaza Policy: A Risk to Government Functioning?
3 mins
White House Staffers Protest Gaza Policy: A Risk to Government Functioning?
Tom Lockyer Speaks Out After Cardiac Arrest: A Tale of Gratitude and Resilience
3 mins
Tom Lockyer Speaks Out After Cardiac Arrest: A Tale of Gratitude and Resilience
Hot Off The Wire: A Retrospective on the Year's Defining Moments
4 mins
Hot Off The Wire: A Retrospective on the Year's Defining Moments
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
6 mins
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
8 mins
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
8 mins
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
8 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
24 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app