en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Financial and Operational Challenges Threaten Survival of Rural Hospitals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Financial and Operational Challenges Threaten Survival of Rural Hospitals

The American healthcare landscape is under threat. Deepening financial and operational challenges are imperiling hospitals nationwide, especially within rural communities. The crux of the matter appears to be an increasingly unbalanced healthcare system that prioritizes administrative bureaucracy over patient care. These systemic flaws, highlighted by Dr. David Dunkle, CEO of Johnson Memorial Health in Indiana, include inadequate reimbursement for services, complicated denial systems, and the soaring cost of drugs.

Bleak Outlook for Rural Hospitals

These issues have far-reaching implications, with over 300 rural hospitals teetering on the brink of closure. This precarious situation has led to a concerning trend: hospitals hiring more staff for regulation and billing, rather than patient care. The result? An undeniable impact on the quality of bedside care.

One such example is the Hospital at Westlake Medical Center in Texas, which abruptly shuttered its emergency department on December 29, citing insurmountable financial challenges. The physician-owned hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last September, has been grappling with significant debt, a situation only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Implications of Consolidation

If these vulnerable hospitals are purchased by larger systems, the consequences could be dire. Increased pricing and a potential reduction in the quality of care are real possibilities. Furthermore, the loss of local hospitals could also mean the loss of the personal touch that is often intrinsic to community-based care.

A Call to Action

Dr. Dunkle’s call to arms is clear: healthcare leaders must band together to highlight the inequities of the current model and advocate for change. The question, as he poses, is how many more hospitals must close or services be cut before action is taken?

As the financial struggles facing healthcare organizations grow, particularly in relation to labor costs, hospital leaders must anticipate and prepare for heightened labor negotiations. They must also balance fair compensation for healthcare workers with financial sustainability. But the ultimate goal remains the same: to bolster the workforce while keeping expenses low, ensuring the delivery of high-quality care to all.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
36 seconds ago
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
The Leafly HighLight, a unique initiative that spotlights stellar cannabis strains gracing American dispensaries, embarks on its third year of operation with an impressive lineup of 24 strains in its Hall of Flame. The latest strain to earn this esteemed recognition is none other than Blue Dream, a strain celebrated for its harmonious hybrid effects
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
7 mins ago
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
7 mins ago
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
1 min ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
4 mins ago
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
6 mins ago
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
16 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
40 seconds
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
55 seconds
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
55 seconds
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
1 min
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
2 mins
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
2 mins
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
3 mins
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
3 mins
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
31 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app