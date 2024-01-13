en English
Fiji

Fiji’s Innovative Proposal to Improve Disabled Transportation Receives Support

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
Fiji's Innovative Proposal to Improve Disabled Transportation Receives Support

In a bold move that promises to significantly improve the lives of disabled individuals in Fiji, the country’s Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, has announced a proposal to transform the existing bus fare assistance program into a cash assistance scheme. The Spinal Injury Association of Fiji has lauded this initiative, highlighting its potential to empower wheelchair users and others living with disabilities who are presently unable to leverage the existing bus system.

Addressing Transportation Challenges for the Disabled

Speaking on the issue, Nafi Bale, a board member of the Spinal Injury Association and a wheelchair user herself, shed light on the difficulties disabled individuals face when trying to access public transportation. She emphasized how the proposed cash assistance could be a game-changer, allowing them to use alternative transportation methods such as fuel-powered vehicles.

Empowering Rural and Maritime Areas

Minister Tabuya acknowledged the fact that in rural and maritime areas of Fiji, traditional bus services are often non-existent. This reality further underscores the need for such a proposal. If implemented, the new scheme could provide an essential lifeline for disabled individuals in these remote regions, enabling them to access transportation facilities with greater ease.

Anticipated Implementation and Recent Aid

It is anticipated that the implementation of this proposal will be included in the next budget year, signaling a significant shift in the government’s approach to disability inclusion. In a related development, the Spinal Injury Association of Fiji recently received a donation of $1.2 million worth of mobility devices and medical supplies from the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation. This generous contribution is expected to bolster the association’s efforts to improve the lives of people with spinal injuries.

Fiji Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

