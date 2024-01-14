Fiji’s Coalition Government Pledges to Enhance Healthcare Infrastructure

Stepping into the Nadi Hospital, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad underscored the Coalition Government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing health facilities across Fiji. The eyes of the nation are focused on the government’s efforts to address immediate priorities in the health sector and make healthcare more accessible and efficient for its citizens.

Unveiling the Blueprint for Health Sector Improvement

As he navigated the corridors of the hospital, Prof. Prasad shed light on the government’s ambitious plan to initiate widespread upgrades at health centers across various regions in Fiji. From the sun-drenched shores of Vanua Levu to the verdant landscapes of Kadavu, Korovou, Nausori, and the Western Division, the echoes of this mission are resonating.

A pivotal aspect of this endeavor is the allocation of additional funding for nursing aids and assistants. This strategic investment is designed to allow nurses to shift their focus more towards clinical work, thereby enhancing patient care and outcomes. Moreover, this funding would address the pressing issue of non-functional X-ray machines by covering the procurement of essential consumables and equipment.

Addressing the Challenge of Long Hospital Wait Times

The government has also set its sights on resolving the perennial problem of long waiting lines at hospitals. By bolstering infrastructure and streamlining processes, it aims to ensure that every Fijian receives timely and effective medical care.

Hands-On Approach to Health Sector Development

In a testament to the government’s hands-on approach, the Finance Minister conducted public consultations and personally visited project sites in the Western Division. This move highlights the administration’s dedication to gaining first-hand insights and monitoring the progress of health sector enhancements.

Parallelly, Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu emphasized the importance of a well-trained and technologically adept medical imaging workforce. He underscored the rapid evolution of medical imaging, the challenges posed by staff departures, and the critical role of an efficient workforce to navigate these changes while maintaining access to and affordability of healthcare services.

During the Fiji Society of Medical Imaging Technologists Annual Conference, Dr. Lalabalavu noted the advancements in medical imaging technology, including the introduction of high-quality ultrasound technology, CT Scan, and MRI capabilities. This progress, coupled with the government’s initiatives, paints a promising picture of Fiji’s healthcare landscape moving forward.