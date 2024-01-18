en English
Education

Fife School Pupil Hospitalized Amid Dangerous Social Media Blackout Trend

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
Fife School Pupil Hospitalized Amid Dangerous Social Media Blackout Trend

In a recent incident that underscores the pernicious power of social media trends, a student from a Fife school was rushed to the hospital after participating in a hazardous social media blackout trend. This reckless activity involves applying intense pressure to an individual’s chest until they collapse into unconsciousness. This unsettling event unfolded earlier in the week, and its details came to light when Rothes Juniors, a football team based in Glenrothes, reported one of their players losing consciousness at school due to the said trend. The child was promptly administered medical care and is now safe at home. The specific school where the incident took place remains undisclosed.

Warnings Issued in Response to the Incident

Fife Council, responding swiftly to the incident, has sounded a stern warning about the dangers posed by such fads. The council underscored the urgent necessity for children, parents, and school communities to engage in open discourse about the severity of this issue. Both the council and the football club are advocating for the widespread dissemination of information concerning the perilous nature of the blackout trend. They emphasize the need for proactive measures that educate and fortify against such future occurrences.

International Legal Repercussions on Social Media Platforms

This alarming incident in Fife resonates with a broader, international context of social media platform accountability. A U.S. appeals court is pondering whether TikTok, a popular social media platform, can be litigated for endorsing a perilous ‘blackout challenge’ that culminated in the death of a 10-year-old girl. The case hinges on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which traditionally offers immunity to internet companies from legal disputes for user-generated content. The mother of the deceased child has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing the platform’s algorithm of promoting videos about the blackout challenge to her daughter. Conversely, TikTok’s legal representative argues for the application of Section 230 protections.

This case, along with the Fife incident, forms part of an escalating trend of social media companies facing the brunt of regulatory pressure and legal action in relation to the harmful impact of injurious content on young users. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the need for stringent measures to protect the vulnerable youth population from the potential harms of social media.

Education Health Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

