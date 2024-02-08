Fibrates Linked to Lower MACE Risks in CKD Patients: A Japanese Study

In a revelatory development with profound implications for cardiovascular health and chronic kidney disease (CKD), a recent Japanese study has identified a potential link between the use of fibrates and decreased risks of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with CKD. The study, led by Dr. Hirohito Goto of Yokohama City University Hospital, provides a fresh perspective on the role of fibrates in managing cardiovascular risks in CKD patients.

Unraveling the Link: Fibrates and MACE Risks

The case-control study, which included a cohort of 15,830 patients who experienced MACE and a control group of 31,660 patients who did not, delved into the relationship between fibrate use and MACE risks in patients with an estimated glomerular filtration rate suggestive of CKD. Intriguingly, after adjusting the data for comparable characteristics between groups, the researchers found that only a small percentage of each group had ever taken a fibrate - yet, those who had were associated with a 16% reduction in the odds of experiencing MACE.

Timing and Type: Crucial Factors in Fibrate Efficacy

The study's findings further revealed that the timing of fibrate use significantly impacts its effectiveness in reducing MACE risks. More recent use of fibrates was found to have even greater benefits, with use in the past year and current use within 30 days associated with a 35% and 19% reduction in MACE odds, respectively. However, past use did not seem to affect MACE risks significantly.

The type of fibrate also emerged as a crucial factor in determining its efficacy. The study highlighted that current use of pemafibrate was linked to a 27% reduction in MACE odds, a benefit not observed with bezafibrate and fenofibrate. This discrepancy is attributed to pemafibrate's more potent lipid-lowering effects and fewer side effects. Unlike bezafibrate and fenofibrate, which are excreted through the kidneys, pemafibrate is metabolized in the liver and excreted via bile.

The Power of Continuous Fibrate Therapy

Based on real-world data, the study underscores the importance of continuous fibrate therapy for cardioprotective benefits in CKD patients. However, the researchers acknowledge the study's limitations, including its observational nature and lack of adjustments for all potential confounders, which limits the conclusiveness of its results.

The study's findings contrast with randomized trial results published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2022, which did not find MACE protection from pemafibrate in patients with type 2 diabetes. Notably, this study excluded patients with CKD.

As the global healthcare community continues to grapple with the complexities of cardiovascular health and chronic kidney disease, studies like Dr. Goto's offer invaluable insights and open up new avenues for research. The potential of fibrates, particularly pemafibrate, in reducing MACE risks in CKD patients is a promising development, one that warrants further investigation and careful consideration in clinical practice.