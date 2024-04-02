FGM Survivor Valerie Lomari's Crusade: From Trauma to Activism at 52

At the tender age of 16, Valerie Lomari underwent a harrowing experience that would forever change her trajectory. Subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria, she emerged not as a victim, but as a vehement advocate against the practice. Now 52, the mother-of-three dedicates her life to aiding FGM survivors in the UK, transforming her pain into a powerful force for change.

Advertisment

The Journey from Victim to Voice

Valerie's ordeal began under the guise of a holiday with her grandmother, leading to an unexpected and traumatic encounter with FGM. This pivotal moment, wrapped in betrayal and physical agony, marked the beginning of a lifetime marred by emotional and physical scars. However, it also ignited Valerie's indomitable spirit. Her journey of recovery saw her move to the UK, marry, and eventually find the strength to speak out. Through her advocacy, she has provided solace and support to numerous survivors, encouraging an open dialogue around the subject and fostering a community of healing and resilience.

Women of Grace: A Beacon of Hope

Advertisment

In her quest to eradicate FGM and support survivors, Valerie founded 'Women of Grace,' an organization that has aided over 168 women. By hosting peer support groups and educational programs, Valerie and her team work tirelessly to create safe spaces for survivors. Their efforts extend into schools, where they educate young minds on the dangers and violations inherent in FGM, aiming to protect future generations from this grievous harm.

The Power of Forgiveness and Education

Valerie's path led her back to Nigeria, where she confronted her grandmother and achieved a profound understanding of the intentions behind her actions. This reconciliation highlights the complex cultural underpinnings of FGM and the importance of education and dialogue in combating it. Valerie's story is not just one of survival; it is a testament to the transformative power of forgiveness, advocacy, and the relentless pursuit of justice for girls and women worldwide.