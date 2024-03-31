FGM Survivor Valerie Lomari Champions Education to Eradicate Mutilation, Inspires Through Personal Journey

From Trauma to Triumph: Valerie Lomari's Battle Against Female Genital Mutilation

Valerie Lomari, a Nigerian-born survivor of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), has transformed her personal anguish into a powerful force for change. Mutilated at 16 without consent, Valerie's journey from victim to victor encapsulates the resilience of the human spirit. Now residing in the UK, she is the beacon of hope for survivors and a staunch advocate for the eradication of FGM through education and support.

A Harrowing Tale of Betrayal and Healing

Valerie's ordeal began in her teenage years, under the guise of a holiday with her grandmother. The unexpected betrayal led to years of physical and emotional trauma, compounded by the shame and secrecy surrounding FGM. Despite these challenges, Valerie's narrative is one of profound forgiveness and healing. Finding solace in her husband's unwavering support and the care of medical professionals in the UK, she overcame the odds to start a family, despite the lingering scars of her past.

Turning Pain into Purpose: The Birth of Women of Grace

Inspired by her grandmother's request to raise awareness, Valerie founded Women of Grace, an organization dedicated to supporting FGM survivors. Through peer support groups, counseling, and educational initiatives, Valerie and her team have touched the lives of 168 women so far. Their efforts extend beyond survivor support, focusing on preventive education to ensure future generations are spared from this violation.

Educating to Eradicate: Valerie's Vision for a World Free of FGM

Valerie's work emphasizes the importance of education in combatting FGM. Speaking in schools and communities, she sheds light on the dangers and personal toll of FGM, advocating for bodily autonomy and the right to make informed choices. Her message is clear: education is the key to ending FGM. Valerie's story of resilience and advocacy exemplifies the powerful impact of turning personal tragedy into a global mission for change.

Valerie Lomari's journey from a survivor of FGM to a leading advocate for its eradication highlights the transformative power of forgiveness, love, and relentless advocacy. Her work not only supports those who have suffered but also paves the way for future generations to live free from the threat of mutilation. Valerie's story is a testament to the strength found in vulnerability and the profound impact one individual can have on the world.