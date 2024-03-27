FG to Boost Health Worker Training through Private Sector Partnerships, Shettima Announces

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently declared the Federal Government's intention to collaborate with the private sector to enhance the training of health workers across Nigeria. This announcement aligns with President Bola Tinubu's earlier commitment to a comprehensive overhaul of the country's healthcare infrastructure and workforce training starting in 2024. The move aims to address the longstanding challenges plaguing Nigeria's healthcare system, including insufficient training and a scarcity of skilled health personnel.

Advertisment

In a significant meeting with the management team of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, led by Chief Medical Director Prof Ahmed Ahidjo, Shettima emphasized the government's priority to uplift healthcare delivery.

Highlighting President Tinubu's role as the African Union Champion for Human Resources for Health, he expressed the administration's dedication to leveraging this designation to foster partnerships that bolster health worker training. The Vice President praised the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for its progress and assured continued support for capacity building in healthcare institutions nationwide.

Comprehensive Upgrades and Expansion

Advertisment

The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, under Prof Ahidjo's leadership, has witnessed remarkable advancements, transitioning from a 600 to a 1,305-bed facility. This expansion, coupled with the introduction of state-of-the-art medical equipment and specialized centers for trauma, dialysis, cancer, and stroke treatment, underscores the hospital's commitment to excellence. During his address, Ahidjo credited the government's support as pivotal in these achievements and outlined future aspirations to establish an electronic health institute to advance the hospital's digitalization efforts.

The Federal Government's initiative to partner with the private sector for health worker training signifies a critical step towards addressing the systemic deficiencies in Nigeria's healthcare sector. By focusing on human capacity development and infrastructure modernization, the government aims to create a more resilient and efficient healthcare system.

This collaborative effort is expected to significantly improve healthcare delivery and accessibility, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for the Nigerian population.

The proactive measures undertaken by the administration, including this latest partnership, reflect a comprehensive approach to healthcare reform. As the country navigates the complexities of healthcare challenges, such initiatives offer a beacon of hope for a healthier future.