Health

FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work

On January 15, the Filipino Family Club International (FFCI) plans to organize an optical medical mission in Ilagan City, Isabela. This initiative is a part of FFCI’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and is primarily aimed at the uniformed and civilian personnel of the Isabela Provincial Police Office (IPPO). The mission promises to provide free eye checkups and prescription eyeglasses to over 600 IPPO staff members.

Addressing the Vision Needs of Ilagan City’s Finest

The optical mission is set to take place at Camp Lt. Rosauro Danao Toda Jr. in Barangay Baligatan. The FFCI, under the leadership of its founder, Francis Leo Marcos, has ensured that the mission is well-prepared with double the necessary items. This consideration is to ensure that not only the IPPO personnel but also their families can avail of the benefits of this initiative.

Partnerships Foster Greater Reach

For this mission, the FFCI has garnered support from the Semi Di Speranza Foundation and its Chairman, Chili Tita Cabatingan from Cebu. This collaboration, coupled with the backing of FFCI’s global followers, amplifies the impact of their effort.

FFCI’s Commitment to Community Welfare

Beyond the optical mission, the FFCI has an extensive list of outreach programs planned across the nation, including medical and dental missions, feeding programs for children, blood donation drives, rice donation, job fairs, scholarships for underprivileged students, senior citizen care, women’s welfare programs, wheelchair donations, and free arts and sports clinics for out-of-school youth. These initiatives reflect FFCI’s commitment to supporting community welfare and uplifting the lives of those in need.

