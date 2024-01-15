en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ferne McCann’s Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Ferne McCann’s Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More

Ferne McCann, a prominent personality from ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ (TOWIE), has disclosed her unconventional approach to using her own breast milk. McCann, a mother of two, has been exploring various uses for her breast milk, including as a dietary supplement for herself and even as a potential addition to her partner Lorri Haines’s coffee.

Embracing the Unconventional

In a recent television appearance on ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ and an interview with OK Magazine, McCann mentioned her creative experiments with breast milk. These include making ice cream as well as testing its frothing abilities for coffee. McCann also shared her use of breast milk as a healing agent for minor ailments such as her daughter Finty’s weeping eye, and suggested it could expedite the healing of blisters.

Breastfeeding Experience

Discussing her breastfeeding experience, McCann described it as both empowering and intimate. She emphasized the health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby. While she openly acknowledges and respects the challenges that some mothers may face in breastfeeding, she encourages an open-minded approach towards different aspects of motherhood. McCann’s stance on breastfeeding and its wider applications extend beyond merely feeding an infant.

Addressing the Critics

Despite the potential for online criticism, McCann has remained steadfast in her breastfeeding journey. She has shared her experiences on social media and even participated in a breastfeeding-themed photoshoot. McCann is passionate about normalizing breastfeeding in public and defends her own and other mothers’ rights to breastfeed. Her comments offer a personal perspective on breastfeeding, highlighting its practical, emotional, and health aspects.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
35 seconds ago
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
In a world where ultra-processed foods (UPF) constitute approximately 60% of the average diet in the UK and the USA, understanding their impact on our health becomes vital. UPFs, having undergone extensive processing, are laden with additives such as emulsifiers, preservatives, and artificial flavors. The prevalence of such foods in our daily consumption is a
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
10 mins ago
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
10 mins ago
NeuPath Health Inc. Acquires Assets of London Spine Institute
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
5 mins ago
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
9 mins ago
Prevention vs Punishment: The Battle against Child Sexual Abuse
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
10 mins ago
JH Rehabilitation Introduces India's First Rehab Pongal Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
23 seconds
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
36 seconds
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
38 seconds
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
46 seconds
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
4 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
5 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
5 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
5 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
5 mins
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
15 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
36 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app