Ferne McCann’s Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More

Ferne McCann, a prominent personality from ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ (TOWIE), has disclosed her unconventional approach to using her own breast milk. McCann, a mother of two, has been exploring various uses for her breast milk, including as a dietary supplement for herself and even as a potential addition to her partner Lorri Haines’s coffee.

Embracing the Unconventional

In a recent television appearance on ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ and an interview with OK Magazine, McCann mentioned her creative experiments with breast milk. These include making ice cream as well as testing its frothing abilities for coffee. McCann also shared her use of breast milk as a healing agent for minor ailments such as her daughter Finty’s weeping eye, and suggested it could expedite the healing of blisters.

Breastfeeding Experience

Discussing her breastfeeding experience, McCann described it as both empowering and intimate. She emphasized the health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and baby. While she openly acknowledges and respects the challenges that some mothers may face in breastfeeding, she encourages an open-minded approach towards different aspects of motherhood. McCann’s stance on breastfeeding and its wider applications extend beyond merely feeding an infant.

Addressing the Critics

Despite the potential for online criticism, McCann has remained steadfast in her breastfeeding journey. She has shared her experiences on social media and even participated in a breastfeeding-themed photoshoot. McCann is passionate about normalizing breastfeeding in public and defends her own and other mothers’ rights to breastfeed. Her comments offer a personal perspective on breastfeeding, highlighting its practical, emotional, and health aspects.