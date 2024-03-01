Fentanyl Overdose Tragedy Strikes Cecil County: Perryville Siblings, 10 and 14, Dead

In a heart-wrenching incident that has gripped Cecil County, Maryland, two young siblings, 10-year-old Gaige Dehaven and 14-year-old Skylar Jones, met a tragic end due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. The children were discovered unresponsive in their Perryville home, sparking an extensive investigation by Maryland State Police into the circumstances leading to their untimely deaths.

Tragic Discovery and Immediate Response

The lifeless bodies of Gaige and Skylar were found by their 12-year-old sister, who returned home to find them unconscious on the bedroom floor. Despite the swift response from medical personnel, both siblings were pronounced dead at the scene. Their deaths raised immediate concerns, prompting an investigation into what was initially treated as a suspicious incident.

Investigation Unfolds

Maryland State Police, along with Cecil County Child Protective Services agents and the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office, are actively piecing together how the lethal drug found its way into the siblings' home and ultimately into their systems. This comprehensive inquiry aims not only to uncover the source of the fentanyl but also to understand the sequence of events that led to such a devastating outcome.

Community and School District Reeling

The sudden loss of Gaige and Skylar has sent shockwaves through the Cecil County community and the Cecil County Public Schools district, where both siblings were enrolled. As the investigation continues, efforts are being made to support students and staff affected by this tragedy, highlighting the broader impact of drug-related incidents on communities and educational institutions.

This ongoing investigation serves as a stark reminder of the lethal dangers posed by fentanyl and the critical importance of drug awareness and prevention efforts. As the Cecil County community mourns the loss of two young lives, the quest for answers and justice continues, underscoring the need for comprehensive strategies to combat the escalating opioid crisis.