Fentanyl Overdose of an Infant: Clearfield County Parents Charged

In Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, a precarious situation unfolded as an 11-month-old child suffered a near-fatal fentanyl overdose. The parents of the child, Raymond Matthew Nestlerode, 41, and Amber Grace Jaeger, 28, have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, and drug use/possession.

The Life-Threatening Incident

On January 11, emergency medical services were called to the scene to find the infant unresponsive. The child was immediately treated with Narcan, a life-saving emergency treatment for opioid overdose, at Penn Highlands hospital. The intervention resulted in a positive response, and the child was subsequently airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital for further medical attention.

Parents Under Scrutiny

The hospital staff alerted the police about Jaeger's possible drug intoxication. Upon questioning, Jaeger confessed to having relapsed with her husband a few months prior. However, she vehemently denied the presence of any drugs at home. The incident came to light when the couple's 6-year-old child found the infant turning blue and alerted Jaeger. The police noticed needle marks on Jaeger's arm, raising more red flags about the couple's drug use.

Unsettling Discovery

Upon searching their Curwensville home, the police discovered 26 needles and fentanyl test strips, confirming the suspicion of drug abuse. Further tests by UPMC Children's Hospital found the presence of fentanyl in the infant's blood, officially classifying the incident as 'near fatal'.

While both parents face serious charges, only Nestlerode has been arraigned so far. He is currently being held at Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $50,000. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the devastating effects of drug abuse on families and the innocent lives caught in the crossfire.