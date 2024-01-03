Fenofibrate’s Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look

The impact of fenofibrate, a fibrate drug, on cardiovascular outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus has been a subject of intense clinical trials. Two notable studies, the ACCORD Lipid trial and the FIELD study, have brought to light intriguing findings, as well as uncertainties.

ACCORD Lipid Trial

The ACCORD Lipid trial involved 5,518 patients on statins treated with fenofibrate. Over a span of 4.7 years, the trial reported an 8% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), a result deemed non-significant. However, the study noted a significant reduction in men, but this was not mirrored in women.

FIELD Study

In the FIELD study, a larger sample size of 9,795 diabetic patients were examined. The study found an 11% reduction in coronary heart disease events, and a significant reduction in total cardiovascular events over 5 years. However, the study also reported a non-significant increase in both total and coronary heart disease mortality with fenofibrate use.

Fenofibrate vs Other Fibrates

Given the similarities with other fibrate drugs, concerns have arisen that fenofibrate may share their adverse effects. Clofibrate and gemfibrozil, related fibrates, have shown no mortality benefit in treated patients in past studies. Some studies even indicated an increase in non-cardiovascular mortality and higher risks of gallbladder disease. For instance, the Helsinki Heart Study found no significant difference in total mortality between the gemfibrozil and placebo groups after 5 years. However, it noted a non-significant trend towards more cardiac deaths and gallbladder surgeries in the gemfibrozil group.

Despite these potential risks, a separate study found that fenofibrate treatment significantly alleviated diabetic dyslipidemia-induced changes in plasma high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, fibrinogen, and plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 and in monocyte cytokine release. This was in contrast to metformin or lifestyle intervention, which improved mainly glucose and lipid metabolism. The study concluded that fenofibrate, particularly when administered in conjunction with metformin, is superior in exhibiting beneficial effects on systemic inflammation, hemostasis, and monocyte secretory function in type 2 diabetic patients with mixed dyslipidemia.