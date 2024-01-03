en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Fenofibrate’s Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Fenofibrate’s Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look

The impact of fenofibrate, a fibrate drug, on cardiovascular outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus has been a subject of intense clinical trials. Two notable studies, the ACCORD Lipid trial and the FIELD study, have brought to light intriguing findings, as well as uncertainties.

ACCORD Lipid Trial

The ACCORD Lipid trial involved 5,518 patients on statins treated with fenofibrate. Over a span of 4.7 years, the trial reported an 8% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), a result deemed non-significant. However, the study noted a significant reduction in men, but this was not mirrored in women.

FIELD Study

In the FIELD study, a larger sample size of 9,795 diabetic patients were examined. The study found an 11% reduction in coronary heart disease events, and a significant reduction in total cardiovascular events over 5 years. However, the study also reported a non-significant increase in both total and coronary heart disease mortality with fenofibrate use.

Fenofibrate vs Other Fibrates

Given the similarities with other fibrate drugs, concerns have arisen that fenofibrate may share their adverse effects. Clofibrate and gemfibrozil, related fibrates, have shown no mortality benefit in treated patients in past studies. Some studies even indicated an increase in non-cardiovascular mortality and higher risks of gallbladder disease. For instance, the Helsinki Heart Study found no significant difference in total mortality between the gemfibrozil and placebo groups after 5 years. However, it noted a non-significant trend towards more cardiac deaths and gallbladder surgeries in the gemfibrozil group.

Despite these potential risks, a separate study found that fenofibrate treatment significantly alleviated diabetic dyslipidemia-induced changes in plasma high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, fibrinogen, and plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 and in monocyte cytokine release. This was in contrast to metformin or lifestyle intervention, which improved mainly glucose and lipid metabolism. The study concluded that fenofibrate, particularly when administered in conjunction with metformin, is superior in exhibiting beneficial effects on systemic inflammation, hemostasis, and monocyte secretory function in type 2 diabetic patients with mixed dyslipidemia.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern

By Mahnoor Jehangir

DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development

By Sakchi Khandelwal

DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates

By Justice Nwafor

Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates ...
@Health · 57 seconds
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates ...
heart comment 0
Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSULIF in Leukemia Patients

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSULIF in Leukemia Patients
Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper
DailyMed: The Essential RSS Feed for Drug Label Information

By Salman Akhtar

DailyMed: The Essential RSS Feed for Drug Label Information
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa

By Mazhar Abbas

Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
15 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
15 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
17 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
17 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
18 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
21 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
22 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
24 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
25 seconds
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app