en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case

In the quiet suburban city of Dunwoody, Georgia, a ripple of unrest has stirred as a Norcross man faces charges of felony murder following a lethal drug overdose. The Dunwoody Police Department, known for its resolute handling of criminal cases, has once again demonstrated its commitment to justice.

Drug Overdose Sparks Comprehensive Investigation

August of last year witnessed a father’s worst nightmare—the discovery of his 34-year-old son, lifeless, succumbing to a ruthless drug overdose. This tragic event sparked a meticulous investigation by the Dunwoody Police. The department, widely recognized for its exhaustive investigative methodologies, utilized extensive cell phone and GPS data to trace the lethal drugs’ origin.

Charges Brought against Drug Supplier

Following a thorough investigation, the police were led to a man—44-year-old Ivan Lightsey. Lightsey, currently held at Gwinnett County Jail on separate drug-related charges, was found to be the supplier of the deadly substances. He now faces an additional charge of felony murder in relation to the untimely death caused by the overdose.

Addressing the Opioid Crisis

Sergeant Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department underscored the severity of the opioid crisis in their community. He emphasized the department’s commitment to treating deadly drug overdoses with the seriousness they warrant. This case marks the second instance where the Dunwoody Police have successfully charged a drug dealer related to a fatal overdose, with the first case taking place in 2019.

The murder charge against Lightsey is not merely a pursuit of justice for the grieving family. It also serves as a stark warning to drug dealers about the potential consequences of their actions—a life lost due to their dealings could lead to a life sentence for them.

0
Crime Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Mother-Daughter Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Marisa Rivera Convicted for Mother's Murder
In a chilling revelation of a familial breakdown, Marisa Rivera, a 27-year-old resident of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was convicted of first-degree murder and related weapon charges linked to the fatal stabbing of her mother, Denise DeNapoli, in 2019. The Superior Court in Mount Holly was the scene of this judgement, with Judge Terrence R.
Mother-Daughter Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Marisa Rivera Convicted for Mother's Murder
Shooting Incident at Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile, Alabama
13 mins ago
Shooting Incident at Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile, Alabama
Public Asked to Aid in Identifying Suspects in Chicago Armed Robbery and Shooting Incident
14 mins ago
Public Asked to Aid in Identifying Suspects in Chicago Armed Robbery and Shooting Incident
Bomb Threat at Judge's Home Stokes Tensions in Trump Fraud Trial
6 mins ago
Bomb Threat at Judge's Home Stokes Tensions in Trump Fraud Trial
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
6 mins ago
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Fatal Shooting Triggers High-Speed Police Chase in Southeast Baltimore
12 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Triggers High-Speed Police Chase in Southeast Baltimore
Latest Headlines
World News
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
6 seconds
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
13 seconds
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
32 seconds
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
1 min
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
1 min
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
2 mins
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
2 mins
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
2 mins
Pittsburgh Community Unites: Provides Balance Bikes to Kindergarten Students
Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress
3 mins
Greenville Mayor Jerry J. Ransom Seeks Re-election: A Record of Dedication and Progress
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app