Feel the Beat: A Heart Month Celebration Promoting Health and Community Engagement

In a spirited effort to celebrate Heart Month, Portneuf Medical Center has joined forces with Healthy City USA to organize an event dubbed 'Feel the Beat.' The event, scheduled to take place at Grace Lutheran gym located at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello, is set to occur on February 3rd, from 8 a.m. to noon. As part of the festivities, attendees are invited to partake in a free Zumba class slated from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Engaging in Heart Health

Alongside the Zumba class, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with local health-related vendors present before and after the class. The event, which prioritizes community engagement in physical activity to bolster heart health, promises a complimentary Feel the Beat T-shirt to the first 50 participants. It is designed to be family-friendly, encouraging participation from all age groups.

Beyond Physical Activity: CPR Training and More

In addition to promoting physical activity, Feel the Beat goes a step further, extending its reach to incorporate life-saving skills. In collaboration with the American Heart Association, a Be the Beat Hands-Only CPR Training event is slated to take place at 1095 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. The goal is to equip participants with hands-only CPR training and instill confidence to respond effectively in emergency situations.

Supporting Lifesaving Research

On a broader scale, the British Heart Foundation has announced a 'Feel the Beat Heart Month Event' slated for February. The foundation seeks to raise funds for lifesaving research and boost awareness about heart and circulatory conditions. In partnership with various businesses, the foundation is keen on promoting fundraising and CPR training, highlighting the significant impact of quality CPR on saving lives. Activities such as wearing red, organizing bake sales, and taking on sponsored challenges have been encouraged to raise funds for research.

For more details and information about the Feel the Beat event, the community is encouraged to visit the Portneuf Medical Center's Facebook page.