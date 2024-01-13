Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category

In a groundbreaking revelation, federal scientists have recommended that marijuana be removed from Schedule I, the most restrictive drug category in the United States, citing potential medical benefits and a lower potential for abuse. This recommendation was uncovered through a 250-page scientific review, released consequent to a lawsuit by Texas lawyer Matthew Zorn, who demanded its disclosure from Health and Human Services (H.H.S.) officials. This significant development offers a glimpse into the internal dialogues of federal health officials contemplating substantial alterations to the prevailing federal marijuana policy.

Unraveling the Drug Classification

Schedule I, a drug classification under the Controlled Substances Act since 1970, includes substances deemed to have no medical use and a high potential for abuse, such as heroin. The reconsideration of marijuana’s classification within this restrictive category marks a crucial juncture in the evolving perspectives on cannabis and its potential applications.

Advocacy for Federal Marijuana Rescheduling

A collective of 12 Democratic state attorneys general is pushing the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to proceed with federal marijuana rescheduling. They point out the potential medical benefits and the public safety necessity, suggesting that reclassifying cannabis to Schedule III would facilitate access to regulated products, contribute to state revenue through taxes, and aid in tackling the opioid crisis. The letter also recognized the need to balance health and safety risks, particularly among young people, while safeguarding the state-regulated industry.

The Scientific Review and Its Findings

The released documents validate that federal health officials recommended the DEA position cannabis in Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, acknowledging its accepted medical use in treating at least 15 medical conditions. The review indicates that more than 30,000 healthcare professionals across 43 U.S. jurisdictions are authorized to recommend medical marijuana use for over six million registered patients. Nevertheless, the review found mixed results of effectiveness across indications, with the most substantial evidence base for effectiveness found for marijuana use in pain treatment, specifically neuropathic pain. The review also discovered some evidence of benefit in treating Crohn’s disease with marijuana.