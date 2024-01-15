en English
Health

Federal Ombudsman Moves to Address Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage in Islamabad

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Federal Ombudsman Moves to Address Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage in Islamabad

In an immediate response to a public outcry, Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, has taken stringent action to address the scarcity of anti-rabies vaccines in government hospitals within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Qureshi has urged the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) to bypass bureaucratic obstacles and expedite the availability of these life-saving vaccines.

Mobilizing Action

Upon receiving the complaint, Qureshi summoned high-ranking officials from DRAP and NIH for a meeting on January 9, 2024. The objective was to uncover the root cause of the vaccine shortage. The identified reasons ranged from bureaucratic delays and mismanagement to gross negligence and fluctuating dollar rates.

Demands for In-depth Investigation

Furthering his proactive stance, Qureshi commanded DRAP to conduct a comprehensive investigation into why NIH had been falling short in producing the anti-rabies vaccine. This move underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate rectification.

Monitoring Progress

To ensure that the necessary actions are being taken, the Office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib has issued a formal notice to both DRAP and NIH. The office is actively monitoring the situation and has received assurances from stakeholders that they will leave no stone unturned to resolve the vaccine shortage.

In conclusion, the prompt action by the Federal Ombudsman reflects the government’s commitment to public health and its willingness to hold institutions accountable for their responsibilities. It is a testament to the power of public complaint, and the potential it has to bring about meaningful change.

Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

