Federal Medical Center Asaba Transformation: House Committee on Health Institutions' Oversight Visit

During a recent oversight visit to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Asaba, Delta State, the House Committee on Health Institutions, led by Honourable Amos Magaji, highlighted the hospital's substantial infrastructural improvements. The Committee, including notable members such as Hon. Emil Inyang, Hon. Dr. Adedayo Adesola, and the Medical Director of FMC Asaba, Dr. Victor Azubuike Osiatuma, underscored the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services in Nigeria.

Advertisment

The visit served as a platform for the Committee to observe first-hand the progress and developments at the FMC Asaba. Hon. Magaji praised the significant infrastructural enhancements, marking a stark contrast to the hospital's previous state.

He emphasized the delicate nature of the health sector and assured that the government would ensure health workers, consultants, and management staff have a conducive environment for their duties. The commitment to continuous training and the reduction of brain drain effects were also discussed, aiming to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

Enhancing Operations and Staff Welfare

In his address, Hon. Magaji encouraged healthcare providers to maintain their dedication to service, highlighting that their welfare remains a top priority for the federal government. Dr. Osiatuma echoed these sentiments, noting the hospital's transformation over time and expressing optimism that the Committee's visit would further enhance the hospital's operations, particularly in areas such as power supply and facility renovation. The meeting also covered budget deliberations, focusing on effective project funding utilization and identifying challenges within the hospital's facilities through a guided tour.

The oversight visit by the House Committee on Health Institutions to FMC Asaba not only showcased the hospital's infrastructural advancements but also reinforced the government's dedication to elevating healthcare standards in Nigeria. With discussions on budgeting, staff welfare, and operational enhancements, the visit symbolizes a step forward in addressing healthcare challenges and ensuring quality care for all Nigerians.