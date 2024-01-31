Federal Court Considers Legal Implications of EPA's PFAS Health Advisory

On the legal landscape of environmental regulations, an ongoing case is capturing the attention of communities, public water systems, and chemical manufacturers alike. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is currently presiding over a case brought forth by The Chemours Company FC, LLC against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The case centers on a health advisory issued by the EPA concerning the potential dangers of two perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), specifically hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid (HFPO-DA) and its ammonium salt.

The advisory, issued back in 2022, offers insights into the levels of these substances that may pose health risks if consumed daily in drinking water over a lifetime. The core issue in contention here is whether this advisory incites legal obligations for communities and public water systems. Moreover, the case questions the broader implications of such advisories on chemical manufacturers, like Chemours, who worry about potential regulatory or legal consequences.

Support for the EPA's Advisory

Despite the challenges from Chemours, the EPA's advisory has found support from community groups, individuals, and environmental nonprofits. The advisory derives from an extensive assessment of GenX toxicity carried out by EPA scientists and validated by independent researchers. It outlines a drinking water level for GenX that, according to the EPA, is unlikely to negatively impact human health.

While this case unfolds, the broader issue of PFAS contamination continues to ignite legal actions. In a parallel development, the state of Connecticut is launching legal proceedings against 28 chemical manufacturers for allegedly contaminating the state's waters with toxic PFAS 'forever chemicals'.

Their Attorney General has initiated two lawsuits aiming to hold these companies accountable for supposed PFAS chemical contamination. These lawsuits seek both injunctive and monetary relief, pushing for complete abatement of all PFAS pollution in Connecticut.