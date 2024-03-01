February 2024 Mostly Medicaid Workshop: Key Trends and Solutions Explored

On February 4, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Mostly Medicaid Ideas Workshop marked a significant event, gathering over two dozen leaders from state Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies, Medicaid plans, and solution providers. This assembly was aimed at diving deep into the pressing trends and challenges facing Medicaid in 2024, catalyzing a forward-thinking dialogue among industry professionals.

Insightful Discussions on Medicaid's Future

Kris Vilamaa and Clay Farris of MostlyMedicaid spearheaded the workshop, highlighting crucial national trends in state and federal policy landscapes and technology's role in Medicaid. Through group surveys, participants explored various pivotal topics, including Medicaid's unwinding post-Public Health Emergency (PHE), state-specific challenges, support for populations in dire need, Medicaid's performance on quality measures, and looming state budget hurdles. Clay Farris underscored the workshop's vital role in fostering meaningful dialogue, stating, "The level of engagement in these discussions is extremely high...it's amazing what gets surfaced when smart people are given the floor to talk."

Special Guest Insights and Resolutions

The workshop featured a notable discussion on Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) by Carol Steckel, a distinguished leader with extensive experience as a Medicaid director in multiple states. Steckel shared invaluable insights from her career, emphasizing the importance of personalizing policy and solution discussions by envisioning the impact on actual Medicaid members. The workshop concluded with resolutions to address hidden burdens on the workforce, strive for consistent service arrays across different payer sources, and foster a more empathetic approach to policy making.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of the Workshop

This gathering of minds has set the stage for transformative changes in the Medicaid space. By emphasizing the need for a true dialogue across various stakeholder groups, MostlyMedicaid's Ideas Workshop has highlighted the collective wisdom that can be leveraged to tackle Medicaid's most pressing issues. As the industry moves forward, the insights and resolutions from this workshop could guide the development of more effective, empathetic, and equitable Medicaid policies and solutions.

The MostlyMedicaid Ideas Workshop exemplifies the power of collaborative thought leadership in addressing complex challenges. As participants return to their respective roles, armed with fresh perspectives and actionable strategies, the ripple effects of their discussions are poised to influence positive changes across the Medicaid landscape.