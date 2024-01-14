en English
Health

FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge

In the wake of a significant upswing in COVID-19, flu, and other respiratory virus cases, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has issued a new directive. All personnel aboard fire trucks and ambulances are now required to don masks when attending to patients. The mandate stipulates that a surgical mask forms the minimum requirement, but the use of an N95 mask is strongly recommended for optimum protection.

Mask Mandate in Response to Rising Virus Cases

This move by the FDNY comes as a response to a sharp increase in the number of respiratory illnesses reported in New York City. The department has been closely monitoring the situation and has deemed this step necessary to prevent the further spread of these illnesses among first responders and the public they serve.

Medical Experts Highlight Red Flag Symptoms

Medical experts have underscored red flag symptoms of COVID-19 that warrant immediate medical attention. These symptoms include breathing difficulties, chest pain, high fever, and confusion. Individuals at high risk, including those with compromised immune systems, are urged to seek medical assistance if they experience any of these symptoms.

FDNY Regulation Aligns with NYC Public Hospital Policy

The new FDNY regulation mirrors the recent reinstatement of mask requirements across all 11 public hospitals in New York City. This collective action signifies a concerted effort to stem the tide of respiratory illness cases in the city and protect both healthcare providers and their patients.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

