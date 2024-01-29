FDA's Delay on Menthol Ban Raises Concerns over Public Health Impact

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) delay in finalizing the controversial menthol ban has triggered alarm bells, with the American Lung Association voicing concerns about the potential repercussions. The delay is feared to exacerbate addiction, disease, and death linked to tobacco products, especially among Black Americans. The Association's State of Tobacco Control report, which rates states based on their efforts to reduce tobacco use, indicates that many lack restrictions on flavored tobacco products. Data reveals that over 80% of menthol users are Black, highlighting a pressing need for intervention. The FDA's final ruling is scheduled for March.

Schools Tighten Grip on Student Vaping

Simultaneously, schools across the U.S. are adopting strict measures to curb student vaping, sparking debates around health and privacy. Schools have invested in surveillance equipment, including sensors that can detect electronic cigarette use. Not without controversy, some schools have utilised federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds to finance this initiative.

High Stakes for Students

Among those caught in the crackdown is Texas high school student Aaliyah Iglesias. Upon being found vaping, Iglesias faced severe repercussions, including the potential loss of her student council presidency, debate team captaincy, and college scholarships. Moreover, she was reassigned to an alternative school for 30 days and faced the possibility of criminal charges. The stakes for students like Iglesias are high, impacting their academic and extracurricular achievements and future prospects.

Costly Surveillance and Mixed Results

The sensors, which carry a hefty price tag of over $1,000 each, are marketed for several purposes, including vape smoke detection and air quality monitoring, and can even be integrated with surveillance cameras. However, the widespread deployment of these sensors has yielded mixed results, with some students devising ways to evade detection. This development underscores the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing the vaping issue, with some schools opting for education and support over punitive measures.